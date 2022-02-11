Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 4.75% of Barings Participation Investors worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 383,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.97. 6,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,493. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

