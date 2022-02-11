Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.13 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $38.83 million and $7.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,670,520 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

