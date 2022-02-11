Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 610

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 610 ($8.25) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.56) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.78. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

