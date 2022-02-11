Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. 452,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.