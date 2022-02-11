Belt Market Cap Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.74 or 0.07079311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.08 or 0.99983155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

