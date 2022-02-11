Berkley W R Corp Buys 46,733 Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,733 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.97% of Growth Capital Acquisition worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,780,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,231,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 522,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

GCAC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 104,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

