Berkley W R Corp Grows Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,479 shares during the quarter. KINS Technology Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.91% of KINS Technology Group worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 737,307 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KINZ remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 288,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

