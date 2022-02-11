Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II accounts for 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.53% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,772. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

