Berkley W R Corp Purchases 133,233 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.83% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWAC remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

