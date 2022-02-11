Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.97% of East Resources Acquisition worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.