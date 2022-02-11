BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.50 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.67 million and $70.50 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.