Binance USD 1-Day Volume Hits $5.13 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.78 billion and $5.13 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,783,658,054 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

