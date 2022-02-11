BinaryX Market Cap Tops $63.28 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $63.28 million and $63.22 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $31.28 or 0.00073760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010145 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00362064 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

