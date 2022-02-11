Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Strong Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $666.46 and last traded at $659.81. Approximately 874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.17.

The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,548,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.