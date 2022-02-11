Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $137.50 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

