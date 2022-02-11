BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,100 shares, a growth of 572.4% from the January 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BVXV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 257,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,389. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

