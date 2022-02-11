BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOSU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BIOSU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. BioPlus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.