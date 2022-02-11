Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $2,092.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00291246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00083108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.