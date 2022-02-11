Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0064 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $69,142.83 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

