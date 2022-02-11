BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.43% of Cantaloupe worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

