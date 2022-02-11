BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 908.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

