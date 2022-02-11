BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up about 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.66. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.