Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Stock Holdings Increased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,838 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.98% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth $541,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,502. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.