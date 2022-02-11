Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.91. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 19,364 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $7,947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $181,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $25,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $4,905,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

