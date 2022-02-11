Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.
APRN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,925. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.
In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $775,014.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
