Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

APRN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,925. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $775,014.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

