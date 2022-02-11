Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BWC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 10,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $9,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $964,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

