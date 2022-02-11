Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 1,624,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

