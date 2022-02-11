Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

BYD stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

