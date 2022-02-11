BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 104,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in BP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $33.06 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

