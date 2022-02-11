Brahman Capital Corp. Has $31.56 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,793 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 2.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.40. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

