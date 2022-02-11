Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $150.34 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,849 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 5.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $150,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,440,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $241.88. 4,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

