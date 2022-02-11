Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for 10.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 4.82% of Primerica worth $292,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,389. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.