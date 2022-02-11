Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Invests $154.41 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,507,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,408,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 5.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 90,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,267. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

