Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 608.5% in January

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 608.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 48.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BREZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

