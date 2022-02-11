Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $2.00. General Motors reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

