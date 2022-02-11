Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is $0.26. Seagen posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 888,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.