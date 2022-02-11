Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.