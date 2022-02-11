Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

