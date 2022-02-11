BSClaunch Hits Market Capitalization of $86,745.64 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $86,745.64 and approximately $46,574.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

