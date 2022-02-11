BSCView (BSCV) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $128,106.88 and approximately $2,871.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

