Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

