Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
