CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of CACI International worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $254.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.45.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

