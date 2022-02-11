Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.48

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 377413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

