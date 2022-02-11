California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CVS Health worth $197,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

