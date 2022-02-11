California State Teachers Retirement System Has $227.61 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Moderna worth $227,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Moderna by 157.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Moderna by 12.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Moderna by 12.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.75. 69,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $86,472,670. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

