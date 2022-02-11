California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,506 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Square worth $172,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 802,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

