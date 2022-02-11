California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,174 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Caterpillar worth $183,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

CAT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.