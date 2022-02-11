California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,365 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,365 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Amgen worth $212,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

