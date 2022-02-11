California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 80,652 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 80,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Starbucks worth $233,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,679. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

