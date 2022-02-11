California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,752 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $214,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NOW traded down $15.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $594.75. 18,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,605. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.00 and its 200 day moving average is $624.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

